VIEWS: Pretrial Success Act a $15 million investment in our communities’ renaissance

Last September, Illinois embarked on a trailblazing journey toward justice by enacting the Pretrial Fairness Act, making it the first state in the nation to eliminate money bail. The law’s smooth and successful implementation has ensured that more people are now able to return to their communities while awaiting trial. That means more people are maintaining employment, housing and connections with loved ones, which makes us all safer.

Illinois is now poised to take another bold step forward, with the Pretrial Success Act, introduced by state Sen. Elgie Sims and state Rep. Maurice West. This legislation builds upon the Pretrial Fairness Act by constructing a support system for people awaiting trial in the community, with a proposed $15 million investment designed to expand access to health and human services. These resources will help increase court appearance rates by addressing practical barriers such as transportation and child care, and will also improve community safety by expanding access to case management, mental health care, and substance use treatment. These services are not just crucial for individuals’ ability to engage in their defense but are instrumental in addressing the root causes of harm and violence. By focusing on underlying challenges that might have brought someone into contact with law enforcement, the Pretrial Success Act is poised to help minimize future legal system encounters, creating a more preventative rather than punitive approach to justice.

Sims’ and West’s legislation will transform lives and communities. By prioritizing investment in our state’s most marginalized neighborhoods – those most affected by the injustices of the money bond system – the lawmakers aim to help rebuild communities.

At the heart of the Success Act is a commitment to empowering community-based organizations. While it’s important to acknowledge that the $15 million allocated by the act won’t fully address the need for services, it represents a significant step toward better resource accessibility within our communities. This funding will empower case managers to tailor their support to meet individuals’ specific needs in their unique circumstances. A perfect example of such support is the Specialized Case Management program offered by Treatment Alternatives for Safe Communities, which is designed to guide individuals through challenging times by addressing their immediate needs and fostering a supportive partnership. The Pretrial Success Act will facilitate organizations like TASC in extending this kind of personalized assistance to more Illinois residents, helping them navigate their lives positively while awaiting trial at home.

Historically, the money bond system extracted millions of dollars from Illinois’ most marginalized neighborhoods, amplifying cycles of poverty and instability. The Pretrial Success Act represents a significant shift. By funding services that address the root causes of harm and violence, the bill promises not only to reduce pretrial detention rates but also to foster holistic healing and strengthening of communities most impacted by systemic inequities.

Providing individuals with the resources they need to address underlying challenges contributes to a safer, more stable environment for everyone. When people receive support for mental health issues or substance use, they are less likely to re-engage with the criminal justice system, thereby reducing the cycle of crime and incarceration. For instance, programs like those offered by TASC have shown promising outcomes in reducing recidivism; participants in such programs were 44% less likely to return to prison within three years compared to similar individuals who did not receive these services.

The path toward safer communities and a fairer justice system is paved with support, not detention. Now is the moment for Illinois to lead once again by example. The Pretrial Success Act is our chance to financially invest in a healthy, safe, and more just society, to demonstrate that we are committed to the well-being of all our citizens, regardless of their circumstances. This is a perfect opportunity to advance pretrial justice to ensure that our justice system is a source of support and not a barrier to progress.

