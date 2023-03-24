New Canadian citizen Cole Tucker hoping to continue football career in NFL or CFL

DeKALB — DeKalb graduate. Barb City native. NIU wide receiver.
Two months ago, Cole Tucker added another title: Canadian citizen.
Tucker was among nine athletes who competed at NIU’s pro day on Thursday in front of scouts from the Bears, Lions, Browns and 49ers. He’s been working out in Florida preparing for not only his pro day at NIU, but the CFL combine.
His mother, Cindy, was born in Canada. So by becoming a citizen, Tucker has another avenue to continue his football career.
“I always think it was something we could have done but we just didn’t until it was like, ‘this can help me play football at the next level,’” Tucker said. “It’s obviously cool being a citizen of both countries. I have a lot of history up there, my mom is from there, my grandma still lives up there. I’m happy to go play up there if I have to. NFL, CFL, I’m happy to play wherever.”
Even with the CFL as an option, as well as spring leagues like the XFL and USFL, Tucker said the main goal remains unchanged.
“The NFL is the goal and I’ve definitely been told there’s some interest there pending how I did here, and I thought I had a good showing today,” Tucker said. “I’ve had a lot of CFL interest. I just became a Canadian citizen two months ago. ... So I’m going up there [Friday] to the CFL combine, do some interviews with teams. The NFL is the ultimate goal but I’m happy to play.”
The event featured eight former NIU players as well as Western Illinois quarterback Henry Ogala. In addition to Tucker, 2022 NIU grads Kyle Pugh, Izayah Green-May, Jordan White and Michael Kennedy were showing their skills, as well as former Huskies Jordan Cole (transferred to Southeast Missouri State after 2020), Shaquan Oliver (transferred to Kentucky State after 2020) and Dillon Thomas (transferred to Missouri State after 2021).
The day started in the weight room, then moved to the Chessick Practice Center for speed and agility tests. Tucker posted a 4.66 40-yard dash, the third fastest behind linebacker/defensive end Kennedy (4.64) and Dillon Thomas (4.52).
Pugh went 10 feet in the broad jump (behind the 10-1 posted by Kennedy and Cole) and had a best 34.5-inch vertical leap.
“Without seeing the times I think I had a solid performance,” Pugh said. “A couple reps I would take back but at the end of the day I stand fast with what I did today.”
The linebacker made history last year, as he is believed to be the first player to have and use eight years of eligibility. Not only did the COVID-19 pandemic give him an extra year, he battled through injuries in multiple seasons since joining the team in 2015.
“I stayed healthy through the season, stayed healthy through my preparation for pro day, and was able to come out here and compete at a high level and have some fun,” Pugh said. “I was excited for that.”
Like Tucker, Pugh said the goal is to catch on with an NFL team. Also like Tucker, he just wants to keep on playing no matter where that ends up being.
“There’s a lot of alternative leagues now so the opportunities are a lot less cut and dry,” Pugh said. “But there is still hope for the NFL. I’m just still all ready to compete and I’ll compete as long as I can. We’ll see how it goes from here.”
Pugh said it was great being back at the Chessick Center and was grateful for the chance to show off for people who can help him continue his career.
“It’s closure for me and my family,” Pugh said. “It’s been a long journey. I’ve put a lot into it and it feels good to have some finality to the whole journey. Wherever it goes from here will be a blessing and an honor. It was good to lace up here one more time at Huskie Stadium.”
Tucker has been training away from DeKalb since January 2 and said he was glad to be back home, even if he was turning around to Edmonton for the CFL combine Friday.
“Being away from DeKalb the last three months is by far the longest I’ve been away from DeKalb,” Tucker said. “It felt good to come back, see everybody and compete on this field one more time, even if it was just against myself and the times I can run.”
Tucker said just having the opportunity to compete at the pro day meant a lot.
“I you told me 10 years ago I’d be at NIU’s pro day with NFL teams here, I’d told you you were crazy,” Tucker said. “But I’ve worked hard to be here. I’ve had a lot of support from my friends and family and I was just blessed to be here.”