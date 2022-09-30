What to watch for when NIU heads to Ball State for the Bronze Stalk trophy game

DeKALB – With the nonconference part of the schedule in the past after a 31-23 loss at No. 7 Kentucky, Northern Illinois searches for its first win this season against a Football Bowl Subdivision team Saturday against Ball State in the Bronze Stalk Trophy game.
NIU reclaimed the trophy last year after dropping two straight to the Cardinals. Saturday’s Mid-American Conference game kicks off at 1 p.m. in Muncie, Indiana.
Scouting Ball State
Like the Huskies, the Cardinals enter at 1-3 and are winless against FBS teams. They’re also 0-1 in conference play, having lost to Western Michigan 37-30 in Week 2.
Carson Steele leads the conference with 424 rushing yards. John Paddock is the league’s second-leading passer with 1,135 yards, throwing eight touchdowns and four interceptions. Nic Jones is one of the top corners in the league with seven passes defended, including two interceptions.
NIU coach Thomas Hammock said overall, the Ball State defense, fourth in the league in total defense, is tough.
“They play physical, they play downhill, they try to knock-back tackle,” Hammock said. “They’re not afraid to take their shot tackling.”
Three things to watch
1. How many players are back?
The list of missing players is long for the Huskies. Among the players who missed the last game against Kentucky or left the game with an injury include starting quarterback Rocky Lombardi, offensive linemen Marques Cox and J.J. Lippe, receiver Shemar Thornton, cornerbacks Jordan Gandy and Eric Rogers, and tight end Miles Joiner.
Hammock did not reveal any details at a news conference Tuesday. He did say he thought Lombardi was better this week and the team would assess him as the week went on, but did not say whether he or Ethan Hampton will start.
He did say he thinks the team has shown its depth so far.
“One thing that has become evident to me is that when you play a young player, they are not afraid,” Hammock said. “They are going to go out there and compete. [Cornerback] Amariyun Knighten played last week against Kentucky with no fear. Those are the type of guys that we recruited into our program where the next guy up may be better than the guy that was playing.”
2. What will the secondary look like?
Knighten, a true freshman, was one of the multiple players who got some extra time with Gandy and Rogers missing. True freshman Jacob Finley also got some extra time, and redshirt freshman Muhammed Jammeh said he thought both played well.
“We’ve always had the next-man-up mentality,” Jammeh said. “So having a lot of injuries, we didn’t take it as a bad thing. We took it as a good thing to show how much depth we have. We have some young guys that can make some plays too.”
Redshirt freshman Cyrus McGarrell got the start at cornerback. And as with the other positions, Hammock said the team is set up well for when Gandy and Rogers return.
“We’re starting to get some guys back healthy, which is great,” Hammock said. “So we feel like we’re adding more depth as the season goes along. I think it gives us the opportunity to play the next eight games with a team that has depth that can withstand nicks and bruises as the season goes along.”
3. Resetting for MAC play
Even with the 1-3 record to start the year, Hammock has said the goal has always been a MAC title, and those aren’t won in nonconference play.
With the way his team has been practicing early in the week, Hammock said he is optimistic.
“I’m going to sleep well tonight,” Hammock said. “They came out with a 1-0 mentality. We’re going to try to be 1-0 every day. And that’s what we have to get. Get on the practice field, put your work in, and get yourself prepared to go play. And I love the way those guys attacked this morning. It gave me great confidence we’re going to go play our best.”
Hammock said the team is definitely up to the challenge of opening MAC play against a rival for a trophy.
“It’s big,” Hammock said. “Our players understand it. It’s a trophy game, it’s the most beautiful trophy we’ve ever seen, and we want to bring it back home on Saturday.”
Pulse of the fans
Who wins Saturday's game between Northern Illinois and Ball State?— Edward Carifio (@DDCEddieCarifio) September 27, 2022
Analysis
Ball State has a lot to play for as the Cardinals look to avoid falling to 0-2 in MAC play, plus look to regain the trophy they held in 2019 and 2020. The Huskies obviously would like to keep the trophy and avoid a 1-4 start, which would be their worst start in a full season since going 1-5 in 2019, Hammock’s first year. The Cardinals’ offense has been rolling with 440.5 yards per game, while the Huskies’ defense is allowing 426 per game, including 289 per game through the air. If the Huskies’ defense can put together the flashes they’ve shown all year, they should be able to start their MAC season with a win and the Bronze Stalk remaining in DeKalb.