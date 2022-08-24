Coach: Rattin’s play exemplifies program motto, ‘The Hard Way’

DeKALB – From a freshman walk-on thrown into the lineup to a veteran leader of the defense three years later, Nick Rattin exemplifies the NIU football team’s slogan of “The Hard Way,” according to linebackers coach Robert Wimberly.
The junior from Palatine was third in tackles last season as the Huskies went from 0-6 the year before to MAC champions.
“A lot of young men on this team look up to him,” Wimberly said. “Not just as a linebacker, but the defense as a whole and especially as a walk-on. He came in as a walk-on in 2019, he was thrown in the fire midway through that season and he rose up to the occasion. Each year he has gotten better. A young man coming in, a freshman coming in, looking at Nick Rattin, you see the example of ‘The Hard Way.’ ”
With the season to start Sept. 1 at home against Eastern Illinois, the linebacker group remains one of the oldest groups on the team, thanks to not only Rattin, a junior, but also eighth-year senior Kyle Pugh.
Throw Jaden Dolphin and Daveren Rayner into the mix – both are three-year players but still sophomores thanks to the eligibility-free 2020 season – and the team has high expectations for what the group can do.
“There’s obviously Pugh, he’s the old guy in the room. It’s weird cause I’m considered an old guy now,” Rattin said. “Guys like Jaden Dolphin, Daveren Rayner, they’ve really stepped up and taken accountability. It’s good to see because they’re really good players, and they’re going to be really good players for us.”
Rattin had a strong scrimmage for the Huskies earlier this month, making plays for the defense all over the field. Throughout camp he’s been involved with interceptions, fumbles and all-around elevated play.
That energy in every situation is what head coach Thomas Hammock said is so valuable about Rattin.
“I think his energy is something that’s contagious,” Hammock said. “Defense is all about energy and effort, and he brings it every single day. They feed off of him and the things that he can do. I think he’s going to be a big playmaker for us on defense and special teams.”
Rattin made 72 tackles last season, eight for loss. He had a sack and a team-best six quarterback hurries. He also forced one of the six fumbles caused by NIU last season.
He said that defensive football is all about playing with energy.
“Obviously, you need to study the Xs and Os and that stuff is important, but you can take the next step by playing as a unit and having fun with the guy next to you,” Rattin said. “And that’s the goal at the end of the day.”
Hammock said that energy includes being vocal on the field and directing guys where they need to go.
“That’s just Nick Rattin,” Wimberly said. “He’s going to bring the energy in the weight room, he’s going to bring the energy in offseason workouts. Every time he steps out on the field or does a football activity he’s going to bring that energy, that excitement, that focus, that attention to detail. I think that’s what he’s able to exuberate to his fellow teammates. That’s just who he is and why he’s had great success as a Huskie.”
Rattin said the team is hoping to repeat as MAC champions and trying to improve off what it accomplished last season.
Taking care of the small things, he said, will lead to the big goal.
“I think we’ve put an emphasis on playing as a team and doing our 1/11,” Rattin said. “I think guys trust each other, and that’s really going to help us out. Guys understand the scheme. Everyone knows what everyone’s doing. It’s a lot simpler to fly around and have fun and play with contagious energy.”