Nina’s Tacos to reopen in Sycamore in March

Nina's Taco Shop, 1969 DeKalb Ave., shown on Monday, March 9, 2026. The restaurant is expected to reopen in March, months after a September 2025 fire gutted the former building on East Page Street in Sycamore. (Kelsey Rettke)

A Sycamore restaurant recently impacted by fire will be returning to business at a new spot this month.

Nina’s Taco Shop is expected to open at 10 a.m. on March 21 at a new location, 1969 DeKalb Ave. in Sycamore, according to a social media post from the restaurant. The grand opening of the new location will come six months after a Sept. 21, 2025, fire left the former building uninhabitable.

In the post, the owners wrote that they are “incredibly grateful to be starting again and continuing to serve our community.”

“Your support means so much to us, and we would truly appreciate you joining us as we celebrate this new beginning,” the owners wrote. “We look forward to welcoming you, sharing great food, and celebrating together.”

Nina’s Taco food truck has been in operation in the meantime.

The Sycamore Fire Department estimated that the 2025 fire caused $150,00 worth of damage to the restaurant, 122 E. Page St. On Oct. 25, the owners wrote that an electrical fire in the restaurant’s attic caused extensive fire, smoke and water damage to their property.

They wrote that their East Page Street property and everything inside were “deemed a total loss.“

In January, they announced that they found a new home for their business.

The space Nina’s Tacos will move into this month was formerly occupied by the Maria’s Little Italy restaurant in Sycamore. That Italian eatery closed in August 2025 after almost seven years of business.

The returning taco shop is also hiring front-of-house staff, according to their post.