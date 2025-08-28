Maria’s Little Italy in Sycamore to close

Maria’s Little Italy, 1969 DeKalb Ave. B., Sycamore, shown here on Tuesday, Aug. 26, 2025, will serve its final meal on Aug. 30 after almost seven years in business, its owner announced. (Kelsey Rettke)

A family-run Italian restaurant in Sycamore will close its doors for good Saturday, owner Maria Male announced.

Maria’s Little Italy, 1969 DeKalb Ave. B., will serve its final meal after almost seven years in business.

“It saddens us to announce that this week will mark the end of our restaurant’s journey‚" Male said on the business’ Facebook page.

The eatery opened in late 2018, part of a dream Male said she shared with her family members. She wanted to invite patrons into her multigenerational Italian heritage that was glued together, she said, by food.

The family-run kitchen cooked up meatballs, pastas, homemade sauces and breads.

“We’ve always been passionate about food and family and friends, and sharing our recipes with all of you, and we’re thrilled to have brought authentic Italian cuisine inspired by our roots of Bari, Italy, to your tables here in Sycamore, Illinois,” Male said in the social media post.

She thanked the restaurant’s employees, who she said became family over the years.

“We want to express our deepest gratitude to everyone who has supported our family and our dream of establishing this family restaurant,” Male wrote.