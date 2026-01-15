Nina’s Tacos finds new home in Sycamore

Shaw Local file photo – A popular taco spot in Sycamore that was forced to close after a fire in 2025 has found a new home in the new year. (Former location on East Page Street shown here) (Kelsey Rettke)

A popular taco spot in Sycamore that was forced to close after a fire in 2025 has found a new home in the new year.

Nina’s Tacos will move into the space formerly occupied by Maria’s Little Italy in Sycamore, ensuring the restaurant has a brick-and-mortar place to welcome customers. The business also operates a food truck.

The restaurant’s Facebook page made an official announcement during the holidays.

“We’ve been so excited to share this news with you all,” the post reads. “Thank you for being part of our journey and celebrating this moment with us. May your homes be filled with love, your hearts be full, and your holidays be truly blessed.”

The new spot, 1969 DeKalb Ave. Suite B, takes the business a few minutes from its former home, 122 E. Page St.

Shaw Local file photo – Nina’s Tacos will move into the space formerly occupied by Maria’s Little Italy in Sycamore, ensuring the restaurant has a brick-and-mortar place to welcome customers. Maria's closed on Aug. 30, 2025. (Kelsey Rettke)

The city of Sycamore deemed the building uninhabitable after a Sept. 21, 2025, fire severely damaged the building, causing an estimated $150,000 worth of damage.

Months later, the owner told Shaw Local that the place was a “total loss,” but they hoped to explore options for continuing to serve their food to the community.

No opening date has yet been set, according to the restaurant.

Italian eatery Maria’s Little Italy closed on Aug. 30 after almost seven years in business.