Nina’s Tacos Shop ‘total loss,’ but taco truck OK, owners say

The smell of smoke lingered in the air outside Nina's Tacos, 122 E. Page St., Sycamore, on Sept. 22, 2025, after a fire forced the business to close. (Kelsey Rettke)

The owners of a Sycamore restaurant that was heavily damaged in a September fire said their property was deemed a total loss, but they’re still exploring the next steps for their family business.

Nina’s Taco Shop, 122 E. Page St., was temporarily closed after a fire inside the business on Sept. 21. That blaze was estimated to have caused $150,000 in damage, according to a news release from the Sycamore Fire Department.

In an Oct. 25 social media post update, shop owners said an electrical fire in the restaurant’s attic caused extensive fire, smoke and water damage to their property, and they wouldn’t be able to reopen on Page Street.

They wrote that their property and everything inside were “deemed a total loss,” and they are unable to rebuild on the lot after the building is torn down.

“This place wasn’t just a business to us; it was our second home, filled with years of hard work, laughter, and love shared with our customers, friends, and family,” the Nina’s Tacos family wrote. “While it’s incredibly painful to see it gone, we’re beyond grateful for the outpouring of support we’ve received from our community. Your kind words, messages, and prayers mean more than you know.”

Nina’s Tacos isn’t entirely gone from the community, however. Leslie Munoz, with Nina’s Tacos catering services, said their mobile kitchen has been making its rounds.

“Our food truck has been operating on weekends for pre-scheduled events; however, our season will be coming to an end soon with winter approaching,” Munoz said.