Nina’s Tacos in Sycamore temporarily closes after fire

Nina's Tacos was closed on Sept. 22, 2025, after a fire left the central Sycamore business's location uninhabitable, according to a sign posted by the city. (Kelsey Rettke)

Sycamore Mexican restaurant, Nina’s Tacos, is closed until further notice after a fire Sunday night severely damaged the small business.

The scent of smoke, along with a sign from the city of Sycamore marking the building as uninhabitable, was prevalent to anyone passing by Nina’s Tacos, 122 E. Page St., at 10 a.m. on Monday. That was almost 12 hours after the blaze caused an estimated $150,000 worth of damage to the restaurant, according to a news release from the Sycamore Fire Department.

In a social media post earlier Monday morning, staff behind Nina’s Tacos said the restaurant would be temporarily closed due to the fire.

“We are grateful, that no one was injured and the building is intact but the damage inside of the building requires us to pause operations while we carry out repairs,” the post reads.

The smell of smoke lingered in the air outside Nina's Tacos, 122 E. Page St., Sycamore, on Sept. 22, 2025, after a fire forced the business to close. (Kelsey Rettke)

No injuries were reported, according to fire and business officials.

The Nina’s Tacos family specifically thanked the Sycamore fire and police departments in their post.

“We are deeply grateful to everyone who supported us in quickly stopping the flames,” they wrote.

Sycamore firefighters responded to a report of a fire at 10:18 p.m. on Sunday and found the Sycamore restaurant blocks from downtown was on fire, according to the news release.

Although the impacts weren't immediately visible from the outside of Nina's Tacos on Sept. 22, 2025, a recent fire damaged the interior of the Sycamore restaurant. (Kelsey Rettke)

The fire was extinguished in half an hour.

But officials said that a nearby home, which was exposed to the flames, sustained an estimated $10,000 worth of damage as a result of the fire.

Designated a general alarm fire, numerous other fire agencies also responded to the call, including from Burlington, Cortland, DeKalb, Elburn, Genoa-Kingston, Hampshire, Kirkland and Maple Park. The Sycamore Police Department and the Sycamore Community Development Office also assisted.

The cause of the fire has not yet been determined and is under investigation, according to the Sycamore Fire Department.