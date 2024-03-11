Safe Passage awarded $2.5M, Hinckley Public Library gets $1M in federal funding

DeKalb-based Safe Passage Inc. recently was awarded $2.5 million in federal funding, along with more than $1 million to the Hinckley Public Library, (shown here in this April 2023 Shaw Local file photo) part of a $12.6 million federal funding package secured with help from Congresswoman Lauren Underwood’s office. (Mark Busch - mbusch@shawmedia.com/Mark Busch - mbusch@shawmedia.co)

DeKalb-based Safe Passage Inc. recently was awarded $2.5 million in federal funding, along with more than $1 million to the Hinckley Public Library, part of a $12.6 million federal funding package secured with help from Congresswoman Lauren Underwood’s office.

The funding was divided up between 14 projects in Illinois’ 14th District which Rep. Underwood, D-Sandwich, represents.

“From my very first day in Congress, bringing federal resources home to the 14th District has been a top priority. These federal funds to support critical infrastructure, address our hunger crisis, improve services for survivors of domestic violence, and so much more, will have a profound impact on our northern Illinois community,” Underwood said in a news release. “These investments grow our economy and will make a tangible difference in the lives of so many Illinoisans. I am proud to have fought for funding that will make our community healthier, safer, and stronger.”

The Community Project Funding was funneled through the first of the federal appropriations packages.

U.S. Representative Lauren Underwood (IL-14) has a laugh with a WIC member at the Will County Health Department facility in this Shaw Local file photo on Wednesday, Feb. 21, 2024, in Joliet. (Gary Middendorf/gmiddendorf@shawmedia.com)

DeKalb County area projects include:

$2.5 million for Safe Passage DeKalb: DeKalb County’s only organization that serves survivors of domestic, sexual, and dating violence as well as stalking and human trafficking will help construct a 24/7 emergency shelter. Over the past three years, the limited space in Safe Passage’s current facility has forced the organization to turn away hundreds of adults and children. The project will increase privacy and safety for survivors in the shelter; provide space for legal and medical advocacy, counseling, and case management services; expand capacity for support services offered to the children of domestic violence survivors; and improve ADA accessibility. This project will allow Safe Passage to serve more DeKalb County-area survivors of violence and community members in need of emergency shelter and services.

$1,064,000 million for the Hinckley Public Library District: Funding will go to complete the second phase of the rehabilitation and renovation of the new home of the Hinckley Public Library: a 6,000-square-foot building in the heart of downtown Hinckley. The current location lacks dedicated spaces for patrons and staff and has accessibility issues for patrons with mobility challenges. The future home of the library needs comprehensive renovations to clean up asbestos and mold and ensure it is accessible for all patrons. Once completed, the renovated library will have dedicated youth and teen areas, meeting spaces for local business owners, public computers and study rooms, programming to serve the community, and be fully accessible. Rep. Underwood also secured $750,000 in fiscal year 2023 Community Project Funding for its first phase.