The DeKalb Chamber of Commerce celebrating Barb City Manor's 45th anniversary (Photo provided by the DeKalb Chamber of Commerce )

DeKALB – The DeKalb Chamber of Commerce recently celebrated Barb City Manor’s 45th anniversary.

Chamber staff, ambassadors, and community and board members celebrated the anniversary with a ribbon-cutting April 19, according to a news release.

Barb City Manor, 680 Haish Blvd., DeKalb, is a nonprofit retirement community that provides residents ages 62 and older an all-inclusive independent living environment.

For information, call 815-756-8444 or visit barbcitymanor.org.