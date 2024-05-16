DeKalb’s 2nd marijuana dispensary to open with help from Bears legend Jim McMahon

NuEra cannabis dispensary, 818 W. Lincoln Highway in the Junction Shopping Center in DeKalb, shown here May 8, will hold its grand opening May 23, 2024. It will be the second recreational marijuana dispensary in DeKalb County. (Kelsey Rettke)

DeKALB – DeKalb’s second recreational marijuana dispensary is celebrating its grand opening on May 23, with some help from a familiar face to Chicago Bears fans: Former quarterback Jim McMahon.

NuEra cannabis dispensary, 818 W. Lincoln Highway in the Junction Shopping Center, will host a public grand opening with a ribbon cutting at 5:15 p.m. May 23, following by a special signing event with McMahon from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., according to a news release.

McMahon’s Bears’ legacy was cemented when he played quarterback for the 1985 Super Bowl champions. He also is a brand founder for Revenant cannabis, according to NuEra.

“One of the most exciting things about nuEra DeKalb is that we were able to design it to be an experience. We have an awesome range of accessories from handmade glass to top of the line rigs, from apparel to fun knick knacks for cannabis aficionados; we have art by the incredible local muralist Katie Lukes; we have a place to sit, ask questions, browse, learn and roam,” said Divina Capellupo, head of retail operations for nuEra, in a news release.

NuEra also will offer Memorial Day weekend discounts one day early, according to the news release.

NuEra cannabis dispensary, 818 W. Lincoln Highway in the Junction Shopping Center in DeKalb, shown here May 8, will hold its grand opening May 23, 2024. It will be the second recreational marijuana dispensary in DeKalb County. (Kelsey Rettke)

The 5,000-square-foot dispensary moved into the spot formerly home to Book World. Since the move, the space has undergone renovations aided by a $25,000 grant awarded in March from the city of DeKalb’s Architectural Improvement Program. The building also was upgraded with security features according to city code which also requires the security to be approved by the DeKalb Police Department.

The city’s grant also went to help improve accessibility to the space’s bathrooms and entry, along with electrical, mechanical and plumbing upgrades, Laura Jaramillo Bernal, the dispensary’s chief operating officer told the DeKalb City Council in March.

Once it opens, NuEra Cannabis will become the second of two recreational dispensaries operating in DeKalb and DeKalb County. Excelleaf opened at 305 E. Locust St. in downtown DeKalb in November.

NuEra Cannabis runs and operates several dispensaries in Illinois, including locations in Aurora, Chicago, East Peoria, Pekin, Urbana and Champaign.