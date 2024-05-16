Increased police patrols expected for Memorial Day weekend

DeKalb Police Headquarters along Lincoln Highway (Route 38) in DeKalb, IL on Thursday, May 13, 2021. (Mark Black for Shaw Local)

DeKALB – The DeKalb Police Department announced that it will increase enforcement for Memorial Day weekend through the “Click It or Ticket” campaign.

The campaign will run through Memorial Day on May 27.

Law enforcement agencies in DeKalb County will increase its efforts to focus on stopping unbuckled driving. The campaign encourages drivers to buckle up for the Memorial Day weekend.

The “Click It or Ticket” campaign is funded by federal highway safety funds provided by the Illinois Department of Transportation.