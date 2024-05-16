May 16, 2024
Shaw Local
NewsSubscribePrep SportsThank You First RespondersNewsletterThe SceneeNewspaperObituariesEvent Calendar

Donate blood at upcoming drive in DeKalb

By Shaw Local News Network
The Haish Memorial Library, DeKalb public library in DeKalb, IL

The Haish Memorial Library, DeKalb public library in DeKalb, IL on Thursday, May 13, 2021. (Mark Black)

DeKALB – Those looking for a place to donate blood are invited to an upcoming drive in DeKalb co-hosted by the American Red Cross and the DeKalb Public Library.

The free blood drive will be from 1 to 6 p.m. May 22 in the library’s lower-level Yusunas Meeting Room, 309 Oak St.

The drive will accept donations of all blood types. Appointments are encouraged to donate. Walk-in donors will be accepted. To schedule an appointment, call 800-733-2767 or visit the American Red Cross website.

For information, email chelsear@dkpl.org or call 815-756-9568, ext. 1700.

Have a Question about this article?