Donate blood at upcoming drive in DeKalb

The Haish Memorial Library, DeKalb public library in DeKalb, IL on Thursday, May 13, 2021. (Mark Black)

DeKALB – Those looking for a place to donate blood are invited to an upcoming drive in DeKalb co-hosted by the American Red Cross and the DeKalb Public Library.

The free blood drive will be from 1 to 6 p.m. May 22 in the library’s lower-level Yusunas Meeting Room, 309 Oak St.

The drive will accept donations of all blood types. Appointments are encouraged to donate. Walk-in donors will be accepted. To schedule an appointment, call 800-733-2767 or visit the American Red Cross website.

For information, email chelsear@dkpl.org or call 815-756-9568, ext. 1700.