Hinckley Library District asks for $1M in federal aid to relocate public library

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 9

Rylie Roubal, Hinckley Public Library District director, talks Thursday, April 27, 2023, about the proposed renovation plans for the new library in a larger space than they have in their current location. The hope is to move into a building that was recently donated to the library district that needs major renovation. The project has received $750,000 in federal funding and is hoping to receive another grant this year. (Mark Busch - mbusch@shawmedia.com/Mark Busch - mbusch@shawmedia.co)