Sycamore Lions Club marks 75 years of community service

(From left) Sycamore Lions John Polichnowski, Kathy Smith, Jerome Perez, Ed Kuhn, President Kathleen Weisser, Jerry Malmassari and Tom Moline pose in front of the Sycamore Lions Club bench Tuesday, Oct. 24, 2023 on East State Street in Sycamore. Doty and Sons and The Sycamore Lions Club are each celebrating a 75-year anniversary. The bench was installed in that honor. (Photo provided by Ed Kuhn)

SYCAMORE – The Sycamore Lions Club turns 75 this year, and as part of the service organization’s ongoing celebrations, a commemorative bench was installed along East State Street to mark the occasion.

The bench was installed with Sycamore-based Doty & Sons Concrete Products, which also celebrates 75 years in 2023.

Members of the Lions Club and Tom Doty of Doty & Sons installed the bench Tuesday morning, presenting the seating area to residents as a way to mark 75 years of community service.

The Lions Club also kicked off its 62nd annual Sycamore Pumpkin Festival Pumpkin Decorating Contest this week with the theme “Pumpkins of History.” Decorated pumpkins were dropped off in front of the DeKalb County Courthouse Wednesday.

Judging will take place through Thursday, with winners expected to be announced Friday.

The Lions Club’s Food Trailer and Raffle Trailer also will be open through Sunday at the festival.