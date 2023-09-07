Doty & Sons celebrate 75 years with bean bag boards

SYCAMORE – Its anniversaries all around this year in Sycamore, as a local concrete business celebrated turning 75 with a special donation to the Sycamore Park District, which turns 100 in 2023.

To commemorate its 75th anniversary and the 100th Anniversary of the Sycamore Park District, Doty & Sons Concrete Products donated three new sets of bean bag boards to Sycamore Park District’s Citizens Memorial Sports Complex, 435 Airport Road, according to a news release.

Since 1948, Doty & Sons, 1275 E. State St., has been creating custom concrete pieces for homes and businesses across the country. From small, standardized pieces to large-scale custom work, customer service and centralized location have taken them from the local to global market. Through the growth, owners Tom and Sam Doty have remained committed to giving back to their community, according to the release.

“Tom and Sam have contributed to the Park District in so many ways over the years,” said Sycamore Park District Executive Director Jonelle Bailey in a news release. “Their support and in-kind donations help enhance the park system and community as a whole. We are extremely thankful and inspired by their contributions and are thrilled to share this special anniversary year!”

Other Doty and Sons custom outdoor play features at Citizens Memorial Sports Complex include outdoor table tennis, ladder ball games and bean bag toss boards. The equipment needed to play can be checked out at the Community Center Service Deck, 480 Airport Road.

In its 75th year, Doty & Sons has a legacy that’s centered around family.

With his discharge pay from the army, Cal Doty and his father, Lavern, started Doty & Sons Concrete Products in 1948. Later, his wife Helen and his twin sons, Tom and Sam joined the business which has evolved over the years. Today, the business manufactures a variety of styles of precast concrete waste receptacles, planters, benches and other products, many of which were designed by Cal and his sons, according to the release.