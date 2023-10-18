Kishwaukee College to offer therapeutic massage classes

MALTA – The Kishwaukee College continuing education department will offer six therapeutic massage classes during the 2023-24 school year.

The classes will be held in room B1244 at the college, 21193 Malta Road, Malta, according to a news release.

Students can earn continuing education units to measure professional development. The classes are being taught by Julie Kimpan-Freeman. The three-hour classes cost $75, and $150 for the six-hour classes. Registration is required to attend. To register, visit kish.edu/massage.

The classes include:

Pregnancy Massage: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 27 and March 8. Attendees can enhance massage therapy practitioner skills and knowledge in perinatal and prenatal massage benefits, guidelines, and precautions. The class offers six CEUs.

9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Nov. 17 and April 19. Students will be able to develop safe clinical massage practices and enhance massage therapy practitioner knowledge and skills in body mechanics and forearm techniques. Participants can earn six CEUs.

9 a.m. to noon Feb. 16 and May 3. Attendees can learn how to use tape to help decompress or stabilize body parts while understanding body movement mechanics. The class offers three CEUs.

For information, email mgallagher1@kish.edu or call 815-825-9466.