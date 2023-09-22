Burning Cicada Music Festival returns Saturday to DeKalb

DeKALB – The Burning Cicada Arts and Music Picnic Festival will return to DeKalb’s Hopkins Park.

The park, 1403 Sycamore Road, DeKalb, will hold the festival from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday in the Dee Palmer Bandshell, according to a news release.

Admission to the festival is free and open to the public.

Attendees are encouraged to bring their own food, water and seating. Performers include Chaos A Chord, Renee Nanzer, Alex Degroovia, Zoe and Nolan, and an audience participation event with I Play With Sound. Parking is available at the park. Tickets are available to buy. To buy tickets, visit eventbright.com.

For information, visit burningcicada.com.