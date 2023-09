SYCAMORE – The Sycamore Chamber of Commerce recently welcomed One Gym to its membership.

Chamber staff, board members and community members celebrated One Gym joining the Chamber with a ribbon-cutting June 2, according to a news release.

One Gym, 343 E. State St., Sycamore, is a group-focused gym that offers workouts for every fitness level, specific daily classes, and challenges members with cardio and weights.

For information, visit onegymil.com/.