DeKalb Corn Fest is here: What to know if you go

DeKALB – It’s that time again: Downtown bustling with thousands, corn on the cob aplenty, carnival rides, live music and a thrilling end to the summer.

DeKalb Corn Fest is here.

The event will be held Friday through Sunday in downtown DeKalb. Entry to DeKalb’s biggest summer bash is free for all, with family-friendly activities throughout the weekend and no shortage of tasty treats to enjoy.

In its 46th year, Corn Fest will be held along Lincoln Highway from First to Fourth streets and Grove to Locust streets.

Friday’s festivities begin at 3 p.m. and continue through 6 p.m. Sunday. Friday and Saturday, the festival runs through 11 p.m. The festival also will feature carnival rides, artisan crafts for sale, a beer garden, family activities, a corn boil and more.

The crowd-pleasing annual Chuck Siebrasse Corn Boil kicks off at 11 a.m. Saturday and runs to 2 p.m. at the corner of Fourth Street and Lincoln Highway. Free steamed corn will be handed out until it runs out.

Festival-goers also can take in live music all weekend at the Sound Stage, where a VIP ticket will get you food, alcoholic drinks and a front-row spot to see the performers. This year’s headliner is country music singer Scott McCreery.

McCreery is a North Carolina native who won the 10th season of “American Idol” in 2011.

Shaw Local file photo – Mariyah Ofei, (left) and her daughter Jahnora Sturges, 2, along with Haniyyah Woods, (right) all from DeKalb, have some fun riding the slide in the carnival area Friday, Aug. 26, 2022, during Corn Fest in downtown DeKalb. (Mark Busch - mbusch@shawmedia.com/Mark Busch - mbusch@shawmedia.co)

The festival’s music lineup this year will open with Burn N’ Bush and 7th Heaven on Friday. Project Nostalgia, The Relics, Austin Hopkins, Hi Infidelity and Spencer Crandall will grace the stage Saturday, followed by McCreery headlining that night.

Sunday’s music lineup includes Rockin’ Moxie, The Beaux Band and Whiskey Romance.

The Egyptian Theatre, 135 N. Second St., will pay host to the Community Stage, free for all and featuring a concessions stand and bar. Performances will feature students of the Aurora Music Company, Dimensions Dance Academy, Randy Harvey, NIU Suzuki Strings Group, Mark Walters, Lightbeam Players, Nev Wilcox, Beth Fowler School of Dance, Huskie Hunks, Stage Coach Players, Northern Illinois Dance Center, Just For Kix DeKalb, Ethan Larson, The NIU Harmelodics and more.

Ride tickets and wristband deals will feature throughout the weekend. Tickets also are available for the beer garden, although children younger 12 must be accompanied by a parent.

For information or to buy tickets, visit cornfest.com.

Shaw Local file photo – Liam Forde, (left) 15, from Waterman, and Braeden Gosnell, 13 from Shabbona, ride Pharaoh's Fury in the carnival area Friday, Aug. 26, 2022, during Corn Fest in downtown DeKalb. (Mark Busch - mbusch@shawmedia.com/Mark Busch - mbusch@shawmedia.co)

Road closures ahead

The city of DeKalb announced a road and parking lot closures schedule for Corn Fest.

Parking lots will close for carnival set-up and tear-down until 7 a.m. Monday. Vehicles that violate the closures will be towed. Reminder signs will be posted.

The carnival is being held at the Ellwood, Glidden and Haish city lots. The carnival also will take place at the DeKalb Public Library, Finch Funeral Home and Frontier Communications parking lots.

City lots at Fourth and Grove streets and Second and Grove streets will stay open through the weekend. There also is street parking available on Locust Street.