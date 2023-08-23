Sycamore Ribs, Rhythm and Brews Fest to have more ribs than ever

SYCAMORE – The Ribs, Rhythm and Brews Fest returns to Sycamore on Saturday with more rib vendors than the annual event has ever offered, a Sycamore Chamber of Commerce official said.
Hick’s BBQ was judged to have the best ribs in 2022, earning the barbecuers a 6-foot-tall trophy, according to a news release from the Chamber. But this year, four other food vendors have entered the competition: Sycamore Country Store & Catering, Beach Ave BBQ, Slow Smoke BBQ and Dirty Bird.
Executive Director Rose Treml said five rib vendors are the most the festival has ever had, and she’s excited to get the party going.
“It’s so great because I honestly think it’s been a rough two, three years for everybody, and I think people are ready to get out and party, and have some fun and be around other people, and just enjoy music and fabulous ribs and some cold beer,” Treml said. “It’ll be a great night.”
The rib contest will be decided by VIP judges from the community, Treml said, and the results will be announced during musical sets throughout the evening.
Back Country Roads, a pop-country band that has played at Country Thunder and the Wisconsin State Fair – and has been direct support for a number of national acts including Phil Vassar, Darryl Worley and Neal McCoy – will headline the festival.
“We we will have Back Country Roads back because they are huge, very popular in this community and in northern Illinois, so I think they are a huge draw,” Treml said. “We really like them, too. It’s always nice when you hire a band that you like listening to, too.”
Sycamore’s barbecue, music and beer festival is scheduled from 5 to 11 p.m. Saturday at the corner of Somonauk and Elm streets and will kick off with Caribbean rock group the Mr. Myers Band.
Little O’s Frozen Treats also will be at the event. Treml said the festival is geared toward families.
“We have a huge family base that comes because it’s a free event. You pay for your ribs, you get something to drink, and we have picnic tables, and you can listen to Mr. Myers band and you can do a little dancing,” Treml said.