Corn Fest road and parking lot closures begin Aug. 22 in DeKalb

DeKALB – The city of DeKalb announced a schedule of road and parking lot closures for the upcoming Corn Fest.

Corn Fest will take place Aug. 25 to 27 in downtown DeKalb.

Parking lots will close for carnival setup and tear-down from 6 p.m. Aug. 22 through 7 a.m. Aug. 28. Vehicles that violate the closures will be towed. Reminder signs will be posted.

The carnival is being held at the Ellwood, Glidden and Haish city lots. The carnival also will take place at the DeKalb Public Library, Finch Funeral Home and Frontier Communications parking lots.

The Aug. 24 road closures include:

Lincoln Highway between First and Fourth streets at 4 p.m.

Second Street from the railroad tracks to Oak Street at 4 p.m.

Third Street from the railroad tracks to Oak Street at 4 p.m.

Locust Street between First and Fourth streets at 4 p.m.

Palmer Court between Second and Third streets at 10 a.m.

Embrey Lot at 5 p.m. A limited number of parking spaces will be open for Barb City Bagels customers.

City lots at Fourth and Grove streets and Second and Grove streets will stay open during Corn Fest. There also is street parking available on Locust Street.