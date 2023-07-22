Sandwich Opera House auditions for ‘The Wizard of Oz’ begin Aug. 27

SANDWICH – The Sandwich Opera House will host open auditions in August for its upcoming performances of “The Wizard of Oz” in November.

The opera house, 140 E. Railroad St., Sandwich, will hold the auditions from 2 to 6 p.m. Aug. 27 and from 6 to 9 p.m. Aug. 28, according to a news release.

The auditions are free and intended for people ages seven and older.

The show features 13 major speaking roles and several chorus roles. Auditions consist of a cold reading from the script. Participants must also sing a song, preferably from the show. The production is also seeking support staff and crew volunteers.

“The Wizard of Oz” will be directed by Jaye Morrison and Shelia Thompson, with musical direction by Nika Morton. Rehearsals begin Sept. 17 and are being held Tuesday and Thursday evenings and Sunday afternoons.

Performances of “The Wizard of Oz” will be held at 7 p.m. Nov. 10 and 11, and at 2 p.m. Nov. 12.

“The Wizard of Oz” is a benefit production to support the Gil Morrison Scholarship. To donate, visit gofundme.com/f/xhhm3-gil-morrison-memorial-scholarship.

For information, email jaye_morrison@yahoo.com.