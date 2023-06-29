Kishwaukee College names new head golf coach

MALTA – Kishwaukee College has named Josh Johnson as the new head coach for the college’s men’s and women’s golf teams.

Johnson will coach the teams for the 2023 to 2024 season, according to a news release.

The men’s golf team was a NJCAA national qualifier in 2019. The women’s golf team qualified, competed, and placed 15th in the NJCAA Championship in 2022. The men’s team is also the current NJCAA Region Four champion.

Johnson was a member of the Kishwaukee College men’s golf team from 1997 to 1998. He has helped run camps, events, and lessons at the Fairways Golf Course in Rochelle. Johnson plans include making the golf teams regular National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA) National Championship participants. He will also emphasize golf’s mental side and the importance of academics.

For information, email jjohnson5992@kish.edu, call 815-825-9412, or visit kishkougars.com or kish.edu.