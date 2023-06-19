Organizers behind Juneteenth celebration in DeKalb declare event success in wake of Willowbrook mass shooting

Kennedy Wilkins, (clockwise from left) 7, Kacee Wilkins, 10, Zoey Hollins, 12, and RJ Wilkins, 2, from Cortland, dance to the music played by the DJ at the Juneteenth Community Celebration Sunday, June 18, 2023, at Hopkins Park in DeKalb. The event featured vendors, food, music, games, and more. (Mark Busch - mbusch@shawmedia.com)

I’m not going to live in fear. I have a God. If he wants me, I only go where he takes me. It’s disappointing to hear that, see that. All the stuff that’s happened this past weekend has been tragic. That’s why celebrations like this are important.”

— Karen Wilkerson, DeKalb resident