Kishwaukee Family YMCA awarded $3,700 from women’s faith-based group

SYCAMORE – The Kishwaukee Family YMCA recently received $3,700 from the Women Supporting Faith Based Organizations (WSFBO).

The check will go towards supporting the YMCA’s Livestrong program, according to a news release.

The WSFBO donates money to a nonprofit organization quarterly. The check was presented to YMCA Livestrong instructors Laurie Gilbert and Amanda Peck by WSFBO member Cindy Minnihan.

Livestrong is a 12-week adult cancer survivors program. The program supports participants through physical activity. Participants can connect with peers and try various exercises offered at the YMCA.

The Women Supporting Faith-Based Organizations is a group that supports and positively impacts local faith-based nonprofit organizations in DeKalb County.

The Kishwaukee Family YMCA is a nonprofit organization that aims to enrich the spirit, mind and body of those in the community, especially families and children, regardless of ability to pay.

For information, visit kishymca.org.