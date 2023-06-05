Elder abuse awareness walk set for June 15

DeKALB – Elder Care Services will hold a Strides for Change awareness walk in honor of Elder Abuse Awareness Month.

The walk will be held at 5:30 p.m. June 15 at Rotary Park, 1504 State St., DeKalb, according to a news release.

Admission to the walk is free and open to the public.

Participants will be able to help raise awareness about elder abuse. Swag bags and lemonade are available while supplies last. Attendees are encouraged to wear purple.

Registration is encouraged to attend. To register, call 815-758-6550 or visit secure.lglforms.com/form_engine.