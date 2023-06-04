June 04, 2023
Golf Fore the Kids outing returns to DeKalb June 9

Shaw Local 2019 file photo – The DeKalb Park District will host its 17th annual Golf Fore the Kids Scholarship Golf Outing to benefit the Scholarship Assistance Program at River Heights Golf Course in DeKalb. (Mark Busch)

DeKALB – The DeKalb Park District will host its 17th annual Golf Fore the Kids Scholarship Golf Outing to benefit the Scholarship Assistance Program.

The outing will begin at 11 a.m. June 9 at the River Heights Golf Course, 1020 Sharon Drive, DeKalb, according to a news release.

Admission to the outing is open to the public.

The outing features 18 holes of golf, a silent auction, raffles, a Bloody Mary bar, music and a golden ticket scavenger hunt. Attendees will receive a swag bag, cart, polo shirt, hat, lunch, dinner and two drink tickets. Check-in for the outing begins at 10 a.m. A fundraiser dinner will he held at 4:30 p.m.

The outing $90 for individuals, $300 for groups of four and $30 for the fundraiser dinner.

Registration is required to attend. To register, visit golfdekalb.com/golf-programs.

In the event of inclement weather, the outing will be held June 23.

For information, visit golfdekalb.com/golf-programs.