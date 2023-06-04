Golf Fore the Kids outing returns to DeKalb June 9

DeKALB – The DeKalb Park District will host its 17th annual Golf Fore the Kids Scholarship Golf Outing to benefit the Scholarship Assistance Program.

The outing will begin at 11 a.m. June 9 at the River Heights Golf Course, 1020 Sharon Drive, DeKalb, according to a news release.

Admission to the outing is open to the public.

The outing features 18 holes of golf, a silent auction, raffles, a Bloody Mary bar, music and a golden ticket scavenger hunt. Attendees will receive a swag bag, cart, polo shirt, hat, lunch, dinner and two drink tickets. Check-in for the outing begins at 10 a.m. A fundraiser dinner will he held at 4:30 p.m.

The outing $90 for individuals, $300 for groups of four and $30 for the fundraiser dinner.

Registration is required to attend. To register, visit golfdekalb.com/golf-programs.

In the event of inclement weather, the outing will be held June 23.

For information, visit golfdekalb.com/golf-programs.