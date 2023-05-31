Sycamore Library events set for June

SYCAMORE – The Sycamore Public Library announced its schedule of upcoming events it will host in June.

The events schedule include:

Celebrate AAPI Heritage Month: Guest Speaker and Community Member Linh Nguyen: 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. May 30. Nguyen will share her story as an Vietnamese immigrant. Registration is encouraged for reminders. To register, visit sycamorelibrary.org/.

Chair Yoga: 10:30 to 11 a.m. June 1. Participants will be able to learn seated and standing yoga and stretching poses. The program is open to seniors and anyone with health challenges. Registration is required to attend. To register, visit sycamorelibrary.org/.

Drop-in Computer Help: 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. June 1. Adult services staff can answer basic computer questions.

Pre and Postnatal Yoga: 9:30 a.m. June 2. Participants will be able to learn movements designed for expectant and postpartum mothers. Attendees must bring their own yoga mats.

Little Wiggles Baby Storytime: 10 to 10:30 a.m. June 2. Patrons can introduce their children to reading with stories, songs, and lap-time rhymes. The event is intended for children ages newborn to 24 months.

For information, email jillc@sycamorelibrary.org or call 815-895-2500, ext. 405.