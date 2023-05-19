Country singer Scotty McCreery named 2023 DeKalb Corn Fest headliner

DeKALB – Country music singer Scott McCreery will headline the 2023 DeKalb Corn Fest’s sound stage this year, festival organizers recently announced.

The free-to-attend festival, which brings thousands to downtown DeKalb for a celebration of summer’s end with live music, carnival rides, games, food and of course, corn, is set for Aug. 25 through Aug. 27.

In its 46th year, Corn Fest will be held along Lincoln Highway from First to Fourth streets in downtown DeKalb.

The festival’s music lineup this year will open with Burn N’ Bush and 7th Heaven Aug. 25. Project Nostalgia, The Relics, Austin Hopkins, Hi Infidelity and Spencer Crandall will grace the Saturday stage Aug. 26, followed by McCreery headlining that night. Sunday’s music lineup includes Rockin’ Moxie, The Beaux Band and Whiskey Romance Aug. 27.

McCreery is a North Carolina native who won the 10th season of American Idol in 2011.

For more information, visit www.cornfest.com.