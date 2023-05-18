‘Pumpkins of History’: Step back in time for 2023 Sycamore Pumpkin Festival with theme winner

SYCAMORE – An 8-year-old Southeast Elementary school boy’s theme chosen for this year’s Sycamore Pumpkin Festival will offer a chance this October for pumpkin decorators to step back in time.

On Thursday, “Pumpkins of History” was announced as the theme for the 2023 Sycamore Pumpkin Festival, Sycamore’s largest fall festival. The announcement was made as schoolchildren and their families gathered on the front lawn of the DeKalb County Courthouse in Sycamore. The family-friendly downtown affair sees elementary school children each spring pitch a theme idea to the Sycamore Pumpkin Fest Committee.

The theme was selected out of 73 entry’s from seven different Sycamore area elementary schools.

This year’s contest winner is Harrison Rowland, who said he decided upon “Pumpkins of History” for his entry because he said he believes history is important, and loves learning about the subject.

Rowland said he was surprised to have won, but winning the pumpkin theme contest runs in his family. Rowland’s mother, Sarah Rowland won the contest in 1997 with the theme “Pumpkin Fiesta” and said watching her son win the theme contest was “very exciting.”

“We love Sycamore and this is a big part of it,” Sarah Rowland said.

The 62nd annual Sycamore Pumpkin Festival will be held Oct. 25 through Oct. 29.

Sycamore Pumpkin Festival officials said they weren’t aware of any other parent-child duo’s winning the theme contest in the festival’s lengthy local history.

Harrison Rowland said he hasn’t decided yet on how he plans to decorate his pumpkin, but come October there’s one thing he said he knows he’s excited about: riding in the Pumpkin Fest parade.

Allison Vavra, a fifth grader from St. Mary’s Sycamore, and Finley McDonald, a first grader from Southeast Elementary were selected as runner-ups with their entry’s of “Pumpkins Walk the Red Carpet,” and " For the Love of Pumpkins,” respectively. As runner-ups, Vavra and McDonald will also get to ride-along in the Sycamore Pumpkin Festival Parade.

All three winners also will cut the giant cake, an annual tradition, during the festival’s opening ceremony this fall.

Cindy Rowland, Harrison Rowland’s grandmother said it was “very cool” to watch her grandson be announced as theme contest winner.

“It’s a family thing. Like I said, they’re really into the Pumpkin Festival,” Cindy Rowland said.

Harrison Rowland won a $50 check for his winning entry, and his school – Southeast Elementary – will receive a $100 check from the Pumpkin Festival Committee for student enrichment.

Runner-ups Vivra and McDonald each also won a $25 check.