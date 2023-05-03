Kishwaukee College announces Paul Simon Student Essay contest winner

MALTA – Kishwaukee College announced that Chesney Eschbach is the winner of the college’s 2023 Paul Simon Student Essay Contest.

Eschbach received a $500 scholarship for the spring semester and a certificate of achievement during the board of trustees’ April meeting, according to a news release.

Her essay, titled “The Path of Opportunity,” reflects on the welcoming environment she experienced at Kishwaukee College and how the community college experience can be beneficial. Eschbach also saw the essay as an opportunity to share her appreciation for the faculty and staff who helped her through her first year.

Her essay was forwarded to the Illinois Community College Trustees Association to be entered in the statewide Paul Simon Student Essay Contest.

Eschbach will transfer to the University of Wisconsin-River Falls to major in animal science with a concentration in companion animal management. She plans on pursuing a career in training service dogs or an agriculture-related field.

To read Eschbach’s essay, visit kish.edu/iccta.