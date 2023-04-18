Kishwaukee College alum named Coca-Cola Silver Scholar

MALTA – Kishwaukee College and Phi Theta Kappa member Lydia Myers is the recipient of a 2023 Coca-Cola Academic Team Silver Scholar.

Myers will receive a $1,250, a commemorative medal and be recognized during PTK’s annual convention, PTK Catalyst, Thursday through Saturday in Columbus, Ohio, according to a news release.

Myers earned an associate of arts degree with a business emphasis and graduated with honors from Kishwaukee College in fall 2022. She transferred to the University of Colorado-Boulder to receive a bachelor’s degree in business.

Myers performed hundreds of hours of service through Lions Club International, Feed My Starving Children, the National Honor Society and local churches, according to the release. She served as president of the Outdoor Adventure Club and Students Against Distracted Driving. Myers recently worked with the Faith Acres Foundation regional food pantry to help reduce food waste and meet basic nutrition needs.

The Coca-Cola Scholars Foundation sponsors the academic team by recognizing 50 Gold, 50 Silver, and 50 Bronze Scholars with nearly $200,000 in scholarships. Students are nominated by their college administrators. Students are selected based on academic achievement, leadership, and engagement in college and community service.

The Phi Theta Kappa honor society recognizes the academic achievement of students at associate degree-granting colleges.

For information, go to kish.edu.