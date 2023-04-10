DeKalb releases early results of Metra commuter train feasibility study

DeKALB – The city of DeKalb recently released early results of its Metra commuter train feasibility study that reportedly show more than 10,000 people commute daily between DeKalb and along the greater Chicago Metra rail line cities.
The study is meant to help determine whether a train route could connect DeKalb County to Chicago.
DeKalb city leaders have been vocal of late as to their support of a possible train extension into DeKalb, saying the expansion would aid enrollment levels at Northern Illinois Univesrity and put the city in a better position to compete economically with other Chicago surrounding counties.
In January, the DeKalb City Council approved a $98,379 contract with Chicago-based Sam Schwartz Consulting LLC for the city to undergo a Metra feasibility study. The city also has taken other steps, including devoting a downtown lot to free parking for those wishing to take the transit bus to Elburn instead of parking at the Elburn train station. Elburn bus trips also have increased in frequency.
“Northern Illinois University students, faculty and staff would make up a substantial share of the potential ridership for the service extension,” City Manager Bill Nicklas said in an April 6 news release. “And the existing stations serving college towns demonstrate the mutually beneficial relationship between passenger rail and higher education facilities.”
In its early findings, DeKalb city officials say a key piece of data shows that more than 10,000 people travel daily between DeKalb County and communities along the Union Pacific West rail line, the primary line that services the Metra rail from Chicago.
City leaders said they could count that in their ridership data to show that extending a line from the Elburn train station to DeKalb is viable for longterm life of another rail line.
“We are very excited to see such a large number of people already traveling in the UP-West corridor,” Nicklas said. “A commuter rail extension would provide these commuters with a safe, reliable option for traveling to employment, entertainment and higher education destinations, including those here in DeKalb.”
While the study itself hasn’t yet been published – city officials said they expect a final report by May – DeKalb published what officials said were key findings of the first phase of the study April 6.
The study, done in partnership with NIU, is looking at potential ridership, capital costs and operating requirements, documents show.
Officials have said NIU students, along with employees, would potentially make up a significant portion of Metra ridership.
The first two phases of the study look at potential ridership in DeKalb County, and establish a case for more diversified transportation in the area, including businesses and areas that may be major traffic generators to entice more Metra service, documents show.
According to early results, city officials said about 10,800 people trael daily between DeKalb County and communities along the Union Pacific-West line, including into the city of Chicago.
The Elburn Metra train station, about 18 miles east of DeKalb, connects directly to Ogilvie Transportation Center in downtown Chicago. The line, which stops at multiple greater Chicago metropolitan areas along the way, runs round trip trains about 23 weekdays, 10 Saturdays and nine Sundays between Elburn and Chicago, documents show.
No set schedule has yet been recommended if DeKalb were to receive a Metra line, documents show, though current considerations include four to 16 round trips each weekday, and potential weekend service, documents show. NIU would have significant influence over when and where transit stops would be made, documents show.
A sticking point among DeKalb city leaders have pointed to of late is that NIU is the largest public university in the state that doesn’t have a commuter train service.
According to the city officials, early study findings show that 64% of students enrolled at NIU come from the six-county Chicago Metropolitan Area, and of that, 14% come from communities directly services by the Union Pacific-West line. According to the city, 17% of NIU employees also live along that train route.
A week ago, DeKalb Mayor Cohen Barnes visited NIU with Gov. JB Pritzker. The governor was in town to tout his new college funding plan as part of his $49.6 billion fiscal 2024 budget, meant to propose a significant hike in higher education funding for Illinois schools.
During his remarks, Barnes said he believes now is the opportune time for a Metra expansion in DeKalb, and asserted he had the governor’s support.
“In initial results that we’re getting, this looks like a higher probability that we’re going to have the ridership that we need to make that happen,” Barnes said. “And I know we have the partnership of the governor’s office in order to help drive that commuter rail here because NIU is the only state in the university to not have that.”
The third phase of the Metra feasibility study is expected to present plans to help pay for it. Though a cost number hasn’t been published yet, city officials released more information on infrastructure plans.
Extending a Metra Union Pacific-West line to DeKalb from Elburn would require construction and use of a 15-mile track which would be owned and operated by Union Pacific Railroad, documents show. In order for Metra to operate on that track, Union Pacific would need to provide permission.
City officials said federal and state grants exist to help pay for the project, and options are being considered as part of the study.
Metra also would need to institute an annual cost to operate and maintain the service, which would require a contract with the city of DeKalb, documents show. The city also would need to create a renewable funding source to pay for the annual costs.
“[Union Pacific] has indicated significant infrastructure upgrades would be required to grant Metra the right to operate service to DeKalb,” documents show. “The feasibility study is investigating what infrastructure is needed and the capital cost of the improvements.”