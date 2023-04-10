DeKalb releases early results of Metra commuter train feasibility study

DeKalb Mayor Cohen Barnes speaks during a news conference Tuesday, April, 4, 2023, in the Barsema Alumni and Visitors Center at Northern Illinois University in DeKalb. Barnes, along with a group of llinois lawmakers, DeKalb city officials, representatives from NIU and Gov. JB Pritzker were on hand to promote the importance of funding higher education in Illinois. (Mark Busch/Mark Busch - mbusch@shawmedia.co)