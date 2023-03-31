Kishwaukee College offers five summer short-term training program

MALTA – Kishwaukee College’s Continuing Education department will offer five short-term training programs during the summer 2023 semester.

The programs are being offered online, in person and in hybrid formats, according to a news release.

The programs range from 11 to 20 weeks and allow students to start a career or build skills with additional training. Participants need access to a computer and the internet for the online programs. Some programs include an externship or clinical component.

Registration for the session begins Monday.

The summer short-term training programs include:

Dental Assistant: May 7 through Aug. 4 online lecture and in-person practice. Dental assistants are health care professionals who work with dentists and dental hygienists to provide preventive and corrective dental care and administrative support in dental offices. In-person practice will be held from 6 to 9 p.m. Tuesdays in a local dental office.

Pharmacy Technician: May 7 through Aug. 19 online. Pharmacy technicians assist pharmacists with dispensing prescription medication and various other duties in a pharmacy setting. Funding is available through the Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act.

Phlebotomy Technician: June 12 through Sept. 1 in person. Phlebotomists are health care professionals trained to collect, transport, handle and process blood and other specimens for laboratory analysis using venipuncture and micro-collection techniques. Instruction and in-person practice will be held 9:30 a.m. to noon Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays at Kishwaukee College.

Sterile Processing Technician: May 7 through Aug. 11 online. Sterile processing technicians provide support to health care facilities patient care services. Technicians decontaminate, clean, process, assemble, sterilize, store and distribute medical devices and supplies needed in patient care, especially during surgery.

Veterinary Assistant: July 23 through Dec. 22 online lecture and in-person practice. Veterinary assistants are veterinary staff members trained to assist veterinarians and veterinary technicians with medical procedures on sick and injured animals. In-person lecture and practice will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. Wednesdays at the Ashton Animal Clinic in Kaneville and from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. Fridays at the Ashton Animal Clinic in Ashton.

For information, visit kish.edu/shortterm.