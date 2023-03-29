Tanzania Development Support students receive National Exam results

DeKALB – The Tanzania Development Support announced that eight out of its 10 Willmann Scholarship Fund students scored in Division One or Two of their National Exam results.

The Willmann Scholarship Fund supports education for gifted girls from low-income households, according to a news release.

Students who score in Division One or Two are eligible to advance to an Advanced Level school. Advanced Level schools are the next required step to be eligible to attend university. Willmann Scholar student Gaudensia Mtaka also had the highest score out of the Form Four class at the Nyegina Secondary School.

The DeKalb-based Tanzania Development Support is a nonprofit organization that supports community-identified educational improvements for children, especially for girls, located in the Mara region of Tanzania.

For information, email info@tdsnfp.org.