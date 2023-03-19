Teen advisory group meet March 23 at DeKalb library

DeKALB – A group meant to encourage teenagers to learn more about community service and volunteering will meet at the DeKalb Public Library March 23.

The DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St., will host a meeting for the library’s teen advisory group at 6 p.m. March 23, in the library’s lower-level Bilder Family Meeting Room, according to a news release.

The group is free and intended for teens in sixth through 12th grade.

Patrons can earn volunteer hours, participate in community service projects, and provide input to improve teen library services. The group’s community service project this month is hand-sewing stuffed cat toys for Tails Humane Society. Supplies will be provided. Attendees can provide items from the Tails Wish List. Cheese pizza will be served. Because of limited space, the meeting is first come, first served.

For information, email susang@dkpl.org or call 815-756-9568, ext. 3400.