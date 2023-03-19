Sandwich church’s annual rummage sale begins March 31

SANDWICH – The Federated Church will host its annual rummage sale to support Open Door and the church’s After School Care Program.

The church at 403 N. Main St. in Sandwich will host the rummage sale from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday, March 31, and 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, April 1, according to a news release.

The church is accepting donations for the sale from 9 a.m. to noon Monday through Friday. Donations of clothing will not be accepted.

There also will be a drive-thru spaghetti supper from 4 to 6 p.m. Saturday, April 1. The dinner costs $10. Proceeds will benefit the After School Care program.

For information, call 815-786-8595.