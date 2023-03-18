Make your own stamps March 25 at the DeKalb library

DeKALB – Teenagers interested in learning more about the stamp-making process are invited to a program March 25 in DeKalb.

The DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St., will host a make your own stamps workshop at 2 p.m. March 25, in the library’s Story and Activity Room, according to a news release.

The workshop is free and intended for teens ages 13 to 17.

Attendees can create their own stamps using woodblock printing techniques. Northern Illinois University’s Art Education student volunteers will be available to help patrons design, carve, and use the stamps they created. Because of limited space, registration is required to attend. To register, visit dkpl.org.

For information, email rochellem@dkpl.org or call 815-756-9568, ext. 3400.