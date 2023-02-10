Kishwaukee Bible Church invites community to visit with Ukrainian pastors over coffee Saturday in Sycamore

SYCAMORE – Kishwaukee Bible Church will host a coffee with Ukrainian pastors visiting the community Feb. 11, and all are welcome.

The visiting clergy will share about life in Ukraine, discuss the church’s place in war, and share about their work with refugees, according to a news release.

The event – set for 9 to 10:30 a.m. Saturday at the the office of Kishwaukee Bible Church at 201 W. State in Sycamore – is free of charge and is designed to share awareness of the current state of the church in Ukraine. Coffee and donuts will be provided.

Special guests include Mykola and Hanna Semenov.

The Semenovs are a pastoral couple from Ukraine who fled the occupied city of Pervomajsk, the release states. Mykola and Hanna are key leaders in the city of Ternopil, Ukraine with a vision for church planting in their country and are playing a large role in helping refugees in the region.

Nadiia Panova will also be a guest. She fled from the occupied city of Severodonetsk to Ostrava (Czech Republic), where she has become a co-founder of the Ukrainian Church of CityChurch in Ostrava and leads humanitarian aid efforts to refugees still in Ukraine.