Dimensions Dance Academy to offer salsa dancing lessons Feb. 11 in DeKalb

DeKALB – The Dimensions Dance Academy will host a Salsa Dancing Night class Feb. 11 in DeKalb.

The Salsa Dancing Night will be held from 8 to 9:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 11, at the Dimension’s Ballroom, 134 E. Lincoln Highway, DeKalb, according to a news release.

The salsa night is $35 per duo.

The salsa night lessons are being taught by Dimension’s dance instructor Becca Steger. Steger will teach participants salsa dancing in the Dimension’s ballroom.

Dimension’s Dance Academy has partnered with El Jimador to offer complimentary appetizer or dessert of your choice to Salsa Night participants. To make a reservation, call 815-217-0990.

For information or to buy tickets, visit dimensionsdanceacademy.com.