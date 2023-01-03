Byers Brewing Company to open additional taproom as the Forge retires brewery in DeKalb

Founders of Byers Brewing Co., Steve and Megan Byers, along with their children, Amelia, then 6 months, Kennedy, 4 and Lily, 6, (shown here in this March 2019 file photo) recently announced plans to expand its brewing operation to allow for more production and an increase in revenue. The 230 E. Lincoln Highway taphouse will remain open for patrons, while the new brewery at 216 N. Sixth St., recently vacated after the Forge Brewhouse owners retired, will be for beer production only. (Mark Busch)