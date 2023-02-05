February 05, 2023
Shaw Local
Pipestone Veterinary Services donates $4K to DeKalb Education Foundation

By Shaw Local News Network
(Left to right); Pipestone Veterinary Services employee Cassie Felix recently donated a $400 check to Cindy Lofthouse of the DeKalb Education Foundation. (Photo provided by the DeKalb Education Foundation )

SYCAMORE – Pipestone Veterinary Services in Sycamore recently donated $4,000 to the DeKalb Education Foundation.

The money was donated Jan. 15, according to a news release.

The donation will help fund the DeKalb Education Foundation’s upcoming spring grants.

Pipestone Veterinary Services, 2435 Bethany Road, Sycamore, offers products and services designed to help animal caregivers advance animal care.

The DeKalb Education Foundation is a nonprofit organization dedicated to providing support for public education through solicitation and distribution of tax-deductible contributions for DeKalb Community School District students.

For information, visit pipevet.com.

This story has been edited to correct the donation amount, which is $4,000.