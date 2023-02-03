Kishwaukee Symphony Orchestra announces music education grant recipients

DeKALB – The Kishwaukee Symphony Orchestra recently announced the recipients of its 2022 to 2023 KSO Music Education Outreach Musical Instrument Grant.

The grant was awarded to four middle school music educators in DeKalb School District 428, according to a news release.

The KSO Music Education Outreach Musical Instrument Grants music educator recipients include:

Kelsey Chelberg of the Huntley Middle School Orchestra

Sheila Felder of the Clinton Rosette Middle School Orchestra

Christopher Komos and Marybeth Kurnat of the Huntley Middle School Band

The KSO Music Education Outreach Fund was established by the Kishwaukee Symphony Associates, a volunteer service organization committed to supporting the artistic, educational and financial goals of the orchestra. The program has helped middle school students in DeKalb continue playing in the band and orchestra by giving them quality instruments. Applications to the grant for DeKalb School District 428 middle school music educators are currently available. The grant’s goal is to raise enough money to expand the application to all DeKalb County schools.

The fund is supported in part by the DeKalb County Community Foundation’s Farny R. Wurlitzer Foundation Grant Fund. Donors can choose which of the programs their donation will benefit: middle school instrument support, high school scholarships, or orchestra small ensemble in-school visits. To donate to the fund, visit kishorchestra.org/donate.

For information, visit kishorchestra.org/music-education-outreach or email musicoutreach@kishorchestra.org.