NIU microelectronic lab awarded $1.5M in federal funding; Congresswoman Lauren Underwood tours space

U.S. Rep. Lauren Underwood, D-Naperville, (left) and Northern Illinois University President Lisa Freeman talk to students after Underwood toured the semi-conductor lab Friday, Jan. 20, 2023, at the NIU College of Engineering and Engineering Technology building in DeKalb. Underwood was visiting NIU to celebrate the university receiving $1.5 million in federal funding to upgrade its microchips manufacturing lab. (Mark Busch - mbusch@shawmedia.com/Mark Busch - mbusch@shawmedia.co)