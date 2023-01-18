Children’s Community Theatre to perform “Newsie’s” Feb. 10-12 in DeKalb

DeKALB – The Children’s Community Theatre in DeKalb announced that tickets are now on sale for its upcoming February production of the Tony award winning musical “Newsies.”

“Newsies,” based on the 1992 movie and inspired by a true story, tells the story of Jack Kelly, a charismatic newsboy and leader of a band of teenage “newsies.” When Joseph Pulitzer, the titan of publishing, has his distribution manager, Mr. Wiesel, raise distribution prices at the newsboys’ expense, Kelly, with the help of Pulitzer’s daughter, Katherine, and Medda Larkin, the local theater performer, rallies newsboys from across the city to strike against the unfair conditions and fight for what’s right. In the process, they may get the attention of Governor Theodore Roosevelt.

The Children’s Community Theatre of DeKalb County cast of "Newsie's" rehearsing a scene (Photo provided by the Children’s Community Theatre of DeKalb County )

The cast includes Jackson Heilemeier as Jack Kelly, Isaac Ortega as Joseph Pulitzer, Daniel Maller as Mr. Wiesel, Hailey Barngrover as Katherine, Kat Bowman as Medda Larkin, and Payton Penman as Theodore Roosevelt.

Evan Terry, Gio and Natasha Bianchi, Elijah Botts, Charlotte Wheatley, Brendan and Kiersten Massey, Matthew Brockway, Deacon Haggard, Hannah Barngrover, Cadee Goldstein, Paige Penman, Grace Anderson, Payton DeWitt, Sophia Bode, Isabella Vancil, Brynn Butler, Ezra Ortega, Griffin O’Neil, and Camilla Urbanski round out the cast.

Performances will be at 7 p.m. Feb. 10, and Feb. 11 at the Egyptian Theatre, 135 N. Second St., DeKalb. There are also matinee performances at 2 p.m. Feb. 11, and Feb. 12.

Tickets are $15 per adult and $6 per child, and can be purchased online at egyptiantheatre.showare.com/Newsies.

The Children’s Community Theatre is an Illinois not-for-profit organization dedicated to the appreciation and development of the performing arts.

For information, email cctdekalb@gmail.com, or visit cctonstage.com or the Children’s Community Theatre of DeKalb County Facebook page.