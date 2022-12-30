NIU student, biology professor receive $14.2K agriculture grant

DeKALB – Northern Illinois University graduate student Elizabeth Taylor and Bethia King, Ph.D., biology professor and honors advisor, were recently awarded a $14,229 grant for their research on the impact of buckwheat and wasps on dairy farms.

The grant was awarded through the North Central Region Sustainable Agriculture Research and Education Program’s.

Taylor and King were awarded the grant to fund research for their agriculture project, “The Impact of Buckwheat Plantings on Releases of Parasitoid Wasps on a Dairy Farm,” according to a news release.

The grant is part of the NCR-SARE’s 2022 Graduate Student Grant Program. The program funds graduate student projects that address sustainable agriculture issues. NCR-SARE administers each of its grant programs, each with specific priorities, audiences, and timelines. The focus of the NCR-SARE grant programs are research and education.

Grant funding is determined based on how well the applicant explains the nature of the research and education components of their grant proposals. NCR-SARE’s Administrative Council members decide which projects will receive SARE funds.