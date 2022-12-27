NIU School of Art accepting entries for community college art exhibit

DeKALB – The Northern Illinois University School of Art and Design is accepting entries for its annual Community College Student and Faculty Invitational Exhibition.

A reception for both students and faculty will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 2, in the NIU Annette and Jerry Johns Art Gallery, according to a news release.

The exhibition will run from Sunday, Jan. 15, through Saturday, Feb. 4. The student exhibit is being held online, and the faculty exhibit will be displayed at the Jerry and Annette Johns Art Gallery in NIU’s Jack Arends Hall.

Participating art students and faculty must be from an Illinois community college. Accepted artwork includes design, photography, new media, and traditional 2D and 3D artwork. Faculty artwork must be ready to hang or display. The deadline for entries to be accepted is Sunday, Jan. 8.

The student exhibit will be juried, and a virtual student reception is scheduled from 5 to 6 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 1.

The exhibit is designed to showcase the work of community college students and faculty while also increasing awareness of the School of Art and Design.

For information, visit go.niu.edu/art-exhibitions, email art-exhibitions@niu.edu, or call 815-753-5223.