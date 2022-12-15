Sycamore Rotary Club member celebrated for perfect attendance

SYCAMORE – The Rotary Club of Sycamore recently awarded member Robert Wildenradt with a certificate for his perfect attendance.

Wildenradt was recognized for his upcoming 60-year support of weekly club meetings with a perfect attendance certificate, according to a news release. The club also announced that future members who achieve perfect attendance in a year will receive a “Robert Wildenradt Fellows Society” recognition certificate.

The Rotary Club encourages regular meeting attendance to recognize the need for regular fellowship through weekly meetings and active involvement in club service projects. Rotarians can visit other Rotary clubs or volunteer for community events to receive “make-up” credits.

The Rotary Club of Sycamore is a service organization dedicated to giving back to their community, and the world at large, through service projects.

For information, visit sycamorerotary.org.